Odisha jail warden suspended after undertrials escape

Bhubaneswar, Mar12 (PTI) Odisha jail authorities on Tuesday suspended a warden of Titlagarh sub-jail in Bolangir district for dereliction of duty after two under-trial prisoners escaped from the jail last week, an official said on Tuesday.

Undertrial prisoners Sumit Kumar Bihari and Shobhavan Rana, who were lodged in the jail in separate murder cases, fled from the jail by scaling a boundary wall on Saturday.

The two were yet to be found out.

Sub-jailer Chaitanya Pradhan said the warden, who was in charge at that time, was suspended after DIG (prisons) Kulamani Behera visited the jail on Monday.

Following the incident, the jail authorities lodged a complaint with the police and the force is looking for the two who had escaped.

Titlagarh sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Ankita Kumbhar said, “Our investigation is under progress. Three special police teams have been formed and the teams are conducting raids in nearby districts.” The police are taking all steps to apprehend the escaped under-trial prisoners, she said. PTI BBM BBM NN