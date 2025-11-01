Odisha: Javed Akhtar to receive SOA Sahitya Samman 2025

Bhubaneswar, Nov 1 (PTI) Screenwriter, lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar will be conferred with the 2025 SOA Sahitya Samman in recognition of his lifelong contribution to Indian cinema and literature.

The award will be presented to the Padma Bhushan awardee during the inaugural session of the two-day third SOA Literary Festival to be held in the Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA) Deemed to be University campus here on November 29.

The award carries a cash prize of Rs 7 lakh along with a citation, a silver idol of Goddess Saraswati and a shawl.

The award is conferred annually on distinguished Indian litterateurs writing in any language recognised by the Constitution, said Gayatribala Panda, director of the festival.