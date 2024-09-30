Odisha: Judicial panel begins inquiry into 'assault' of Army officer, his fiancée by police

Bhubaneswar, Sep 30 (PTI) The judicial commission headed by retired high court judge Chittaranjan Das on Monday began its inquiry into the allegations of the torture of an Army officer and the sexual assault of his fiancee by the police in Bhubaneswar.

The commission held its first meeting with DGP YB Khurania, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Satyabrata Sahu, and Information & Public Relations Secretary Sanjay Singh at the special circuit house here.

Speaking to reporters following the meeting, secretary of the commission Subhendu Mohanty said, "We will seek statements from all stakeholders in the form of affidavit. The I&PR secretary has been asked to publish the public notice as soon as possible. The persons concerned can submit the affidavits in the next 21 days." After receiving the affidavits, the commission will conduct further inquiry into the case, he said.

The commission also took stock of the crime branch investigation into the incident that took place at the Bharatpur police station on September 15, he added.

Meanwhile, the five officers of the police station, who were suspended following the incident, applied for anticipatory bail at the Orissa High Court.

The alleged incident happened when the Army officer and his fiancee went to the Bharatpur police station in the dead of the night to lodge a complaint of road rage, in which they were allegedly harassed by some local youths.

Following a nationwide outrage, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi ordered the formation of a judicial commission to probe the incident. The commission has been directed to submit its report within 60 days.