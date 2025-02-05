Odisha: Judicial panel completes probe into torture of army officer, fiancée in custody

Bhubaneswar, Feb 5 (PTI) The judicial commission, headed by retired high court judge CR Dash, probing the alleged torture of an Army officer and sexual assault of his fiancée at Bharatpur police station in Bhubaneswar last year, concluded its inquiry on Wednesday, an official said.

The commission completed its inquiry as it is mandated to submit the report by February 28, Subhendra Mohanty, the judicial panel secretary, told reporters.

The state government had formed a judicial commission to thoroughly investigate the alleged incident in which an Army officer was physically assaulted and his fiancée molested in custody at Bharatpur police station on the intervening night of September 14, 2024.

Justice Dash was appointed chairperson of the commission following widespread outrage across the country after the incident.

During the inquiry, the commission sought views from the people involved through affidavits, receiving over 500 responses. The commission recorded statements from the Army officer, his fiancée, the accused police officials, and all individuals involved in the incident.

The commission also examined witnesses, evidence, and affidavits. The commission’s tenure was initially set to expire on January 31. However, it was extended till February 28, 2025.

Replying a question, Mohanty said the commission in its report will indicate who were responsible for the incident and suggest the state government on means to avoid occurrence of such incidents in future.

However, the lawyer for the Army officer’s fiancée had sought time until February 15 to interrogate the accused police officials and 35 witnesses. But, the commission could not allow it due to time constraints, Mohanty said.

The incident took place when an Army officer and his fiancée had gone to Bharatpur police station to lodge a complaint of road rage. Instead, they had an argument with the police following which the duo were allegedly tortured in the custody that sparked a major controversy. At least five police persons were placed under suspension over the incident. PTI AAM AAM MNB