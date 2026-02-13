Odisha: Junior clerical staffer arrested for misappropriating Rs 2.38 cr of govt funds

Bhubaneswar, Feb 13 (PTI) The Odisha Vigilance has arrested a junior clerical staffer on the charge of misappropriating government funds of Rs 2.38 crore, an official statement said on Friday.

Subrat Kumar Behera, a junior assistant in the office of Angul chief district medical officer, was arrested and forwarded to the court of special judge, Vigilance, on Thursday.

The Vigilance officials conducted raids on the properties of Behera at five locations following allegations of misappropriation of government funds to the tune of Rs 2.38 crore by him, it said.

A triple storey building in Angul, 450 gm of gold, bank deposits of Rs 36 lakh, two cars, three motorcycles and household articles worth around Rs 17 lakh were seized from his possession, it said.

He was found in possession of assets disproportionate by 205 per cent to his known sources of income.

"Behera was charged for allegedly misappropriating Rs 2.38 crore by drawing an excess amount towards his salary from 2017 to 2025 while serving as junior assistant in the office of CDMO, Angul and crediting the same to his salary account," the statement said.

During the investigation, the anti-corruption wing found that Behera fraudulently drew a basic pay in the range of Rs 3.36 lakh to Rs 7.36 lakh from 2022 to 2025 and dearness allowance in the range of Rs 9.05 lakh to Rs 14.06 lakh from March to June, 2021.