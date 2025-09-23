Odisha: Kalinga Ghat section of NH 157 to remain closed for traffic till Sep 30

Berhampur, Sept 23 (PTI) Traffic will remain suspended on the Kalinga Ghat section of NH 157 in Odisha's Kandhamal district due to heavy rain forecast, an official said on Tuesday.

Traffic in the section has been suspended since September 16 due to massive landslides, they said.

"As there is a forecast of more rain in the area and the situation is very precarious due to repeated landslides, we have decided to keep the section closed for traffic till September 30," said Kandhamal's district collector Ved Bhushan, after assessing the situation on the ground.

The highway is vital for communication between Ganjam and Kandhamal districts.

"Due to heavy rains on Monday, fresh landslides occurred in the area. At least 40 big stones are hanging from the hill beside the highway. There is a life risk to work in this situation as the rain has been incessant," said NHAI's Chief Construction Engineer Bankim Chandra Panda.

"The repair works will resume after the rains," he added. PTI COR BBM BBM SOM