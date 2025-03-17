Odisha: Kalinga Literary Festival to commence on March 21

Bhubaneswar, Mar 17 (PTI) The 11th edition of the Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) will begin on March 21 in Bhubaneswar, the organisers said on Monday.

The three-day event will see the participation of over 400 writers, intellectuals and thought leaders from across the globe, KLF founder Rashmi Ranjan Parida said.

Ten writers from Nepal are likely to join as speakers at the programme.

The writers will participate in over 10 global literature sessions, he said.

Parida said Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampat, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Ambassador of Indonesia to India, Ina Hagniningtyas Krisnamurthi, are scheduled to attend the event. PTI BBM RBT