Odisha: Kandhamal district bandh demanding railway station at Phulbani peaceful

Phulbani (Odisha), Nov 10 (PTI) A dawn-to-dusk bandh in Odisha’s Kandhamal district demanding a railway station in Phulbani town affected normal life on Friday.

Advertisment

Vehicles remained off the roads while educational, business and commercial establishments were closed following the bandh call given by Kandhamal Vikash Parishad (KVP) and supported by the District Railway Action Committee.

The agitators alleged that Phulbani was delinked in the revised detailed project report (DPR) of the 241 km railway line between Gopalpur in Ganjam district and Rairakhole in Sambalpur proposed by East Coast Railways.

In the initial DPR, however, there was a station in Phulbani town, the KVP claimed.

The bandh from 6 AM to 6 PM was complete in Phulbani, G. Udayagiri, Tikabali, Chakapada, Balliguda, Raikia, Daringbadi, Kotagarh, Tumudibandha blocks.

No untoward incident was reported from any part of the district, Kandhamal DSP Prabhat Kumar Sethi said. PTI COR AAM AAM NN