Odisha: Kendrapara’s sweet dish ‘Rasabali’ gets GI tag

Kendrapara (Odisha), Oct 4 (PTI) ‘Rasabali’, a famous sweet dish of Odisha’s Kendrapara district, has received geographical indication (GI), giving a boost to sweet makers.

The Geographical Indications Registry, Chennai, under the ministry of commerce and industry on Tuesday accorded the GI tag to the sweet dish, which is popularly known as ‘Kendrapara Rasabali.’ ‘Kendrapara Rasabali Mistanna Nirmata Sangha’ and the rural infrastructure development and employment department had applied for GI tag for 'Rasabali' and submitted supporting documents to the registry.

Taking to X Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, "It is a matter of pride for Odisha to get the GI tag for Kendrapara Rasabali. Rasabali has special importance in the food culture and tradition of Odisha." ‘Kendrapara Rasabali’ owes its origin to the 262-year-old Sree Baladevjew temple here. The presiding deity of the shrine is offered Rasabali as ‘bhog’.

"The conferring of the tag is a shot in the arm for the sweet makers. It's a much-needed recognition of the distinct identity to the product. We are delighted. The sweet will get better exposure now and will help those selling Rasabali here," said Baishnab Panda, president of Kendrapara Rasabali Makers Association.

Kendrapara’s Rasabali is one of the most delicious sweets in the country, but because of poor promotion and export facilities, it was not getting marketed properly.

Kendrapara Rasabali Mistanna Nirmata Sangh had prepared a dossier in 2021 to lay claim for geographical identification (GI) tag for the sweet.

"We submitted it to the state government. The government sent it to the office of Geographical Indications Registry in Chennai," said Basudev Das, a researcher of Kendrapara.

With the GI tag, Kendrapara Rasabali will acquire more prominence in the market and would fetch the makers better price, said Souri Sahoo, a Rasabali maker of Kendrapara.

This GI certification would also stop adulteration of Kendrapara Rasabali and thereby it will fetch much better prices, said Nandakishor Parida, a retired teacher.