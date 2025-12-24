Odisha: Kerala man among 2 arrested for extorting couples by posing as police officers

Bhubaneswar, Dec 24 (PTI) A man hailing from Kerala was among two persons arrested on Wednesday for allegedly extorting couples in Bhubaneswar by posing as police officers.

The arrested include 41-year-old Joseph M E, a native of Pathanamthitta district of Kerala, and local person Jitendra Samantray (50), police said.

Acting on a tip-off that some persons were posing as police officers and extorting money from couples in Khandagiri and Udayagiri hills, a police team conducted a raid and nabbed the two persons, an officer said.

One of the accused was posing as a police officer and extorting money from couples after capturing photographs of their intimate moments, while the other was assisting him.

The police found intimate photographs and videos of several couples on the mobile phones of the accused persons.

Two mobile phones and a motorcycle were seized from their possession, the police officer said. PTI BBM BBM ACD