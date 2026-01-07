Odisha: Khurda school closed for seven days amid jaundice outbreak

Bhubaneswar, Jan 7 (PTI) The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) in Odisha’s Khurda district has been closed for a week for students following an outbreak of jaundice on the campus, officials said on Wednesday.

Principal Kabita Kar asked parents to take their children home as a precautionary measure.

"I would like to inform you that a few cases of jaundice have been reported among students in our school. On the advice of the commissioner, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), Noida, and to ensure the safety and well-being of all students, the school has decided to send students home temporarily till January 14," the circular issued by the school read.

The step was being taken to prevent possible further spread of infection and for proper sanitation, medical review and monitoring of student health, it said.

The principal has advised parents to closely observe the health of the students.

The residential school has 560 students. So far over 50 students have been found to be affected by jaundice.

The Water Corporation of Odisha (WATCO) on Monday collected water samples from 12 points on the school campus, and lab reports are awaited, officials said.