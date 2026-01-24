Odisha lauds inclusion of 3 Buddhist sites in UNESCO tentative list for world heritage site

Bhubaneswar, Jan 24 (PTI) The Odisha government on Saturday lauded the inclusion of three major Buddhist sites from the state - Ratnagiri, Lalitgiri and Udaygiri - in the Tentative List of India by UNESCO for consideration of granting World Heritage Site recognition.

Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, who is also minister in charge of Tourism department, said the three Buddhist sites have made a journey from ancient wisdom to global recognition.

"Ratnagiri, Udayagiri & Lalitgiri on UNESCO Tentative List," Parida said in a post on X.

She said that inclusion of the three Buddhist sites from the state in UNESCO's tentative list is a major milestone for heritage, conservation and sustainable tourism.

Odisha's Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan in a social media post said, "Odisha's diamond triangle; Ratnagiri, Lalitagiri and Udayagiri have been included in the Tentative List of India by UNESCO for consideration of granting World Heritage Site recognition. This is a matter of pride for our state, our culture and heritage." According to official sources, in a letter to Vishal V Sharma, Ambassador and Permanent Delegate of India to UNESCO, Lazare Eloundou Assomo, Director of UNESCO's World Heritage Centre, confirmed that India submitted the documentation on December 22, 2025.

"Since the proposal met the operational guidelines, UNESCO updated the Tentative List of India to include these culturally significant sites," the letter said.

According to Odisha history, these sites are identified as 'Diamond Triangle' of Buddhist circuit, believed to have witnessed propagation of all three schools of Buddhism: Hinayana, Mahayana and Vajrayana.

Sources said that the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), the nodal agency for the World Heritage Convention on behalf of India, compiled the related documents and submitted the nomination to the World Heritage Centre of UNESCO through Vishal V Sharma.

These three sites showcase the rich legacy of Mahayana and Vajrayana traditions and feature monasteries, stupas, sculptures, and inscriptions that emphasise Odisha's pivotal role in spreading Buddhism across Asia.

The inclusion of Ratnagiri, Udayagiri, and Lalitgiri located in undivided Cuttack district of Odisha, in the Tentative List will also help heritage tourism, research, and conservation efforts in the region, said historian Anil Dhir. PTI AAM AAM RG