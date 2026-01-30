Odisha launches agriculture drought mitigation programme

Bhubaneswar, Jan 30 (PTI) The state government on Friday launched the Odisha Agriculture Drought Mitigation Programme (OADMP), which aims to build climate resilience, enhance productivity, and promote crop diversification in drought-prone districts.

The programme has been launched under the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF), an official said.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the initiative was signed during the recently held Krushi Odisha, according to an official statement issued by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment (DAFE).

The programme will be implemented in Komna block of Nuapada district, Kosagumuda block in Nabarangpur district and Raruan block in Mayurbhanj district, targeting smallholder, marginal, tribal, women and youth farmers.

The Rs 141.50 crore initiative will benefit around 24,000 households, strengthening their livelihoods and reducing migration, it said.

Deputy Chief Minister K V Singh Deo, who also holds the agriculture and farmers’ empowerment portfolio, emphasised the need for proactive drought management.

"Building resilience is essential for protecting livelihoods and strengthening the rural economy," Singh Deo said, calling upon all stakeholders to work in convergence for effective implementation of the programme on the ground.

Additional Chief Secretary (Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment Department) Arabinda Kumar Padhee highlighted the programme’s focus on science-led planning, convergence and community ownership. PTI AAM AAM MNB