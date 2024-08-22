Odisha launches e-Chasa app, portal to revolutionise digital crop survey

Bhubaneswar, Aug 22 (PTI) Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singhdeo on Thursday launched the e-Chasa mobile application and portal, aimed at conducting a digital crop survey across the state.

This initiative is expected to bring technology-driven agricultural services to the state and provide precise data on crops grown in remote and inaccessible hilly areas. The data gathered will assist in shaping future agricultural policies, officials said.

Odisha is the first state to implement such a digital survey policy in agriculture, Singhdeo, who oversees the Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment department, said and added that approximately 48 lakh farmers will benefit from the new app and portal.

The e-Chasa app and portal represent a significant advancement in agriculture. They offer farmers a comprehensive, single-window platform where crop-related data and information can be accessed anytime, regardless of weather conditions, he said.

The digital crop survey was initially piloted in Bhadrak, Deogarh, Nuapada, and Nayagarh districts in 2023. After successfully surveying about 30 lakh plots, the project has now been expanded to cover the entire state, officials said.

This survey will cover approximately 3 crore agricultural plots across 48 lakh hectares of farmland. To facilitate this, 28,000 surveyors, 8,000 supervisors, and 1,400 inspectors have been deployed, according to Arabinda Padhee, the department's principal secretary.

Farmers can access accurate information about the digital crop surveys, report issues, and receive guidance through the farmers' helpline at 155333, Padhee added.