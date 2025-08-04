Odisha launches first mobile resource centre to curb distress migration

Bhubaneswar, Aug 4 (PTI) Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo on Monday inaugurated the state’s first Mobile Migrant Resource Centre to create awareness about distress migration in few blocks of Ganjam and Kendrapara districts.

The initiative is a joint collaboration between the Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Department of Odisha, the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), and the United Nations Migrant Multi-Partner Trust Fund (MMTF), officials said.

Speaking on this occasion, Singh Deo, who is also the chairman of the high-level task force formed by the state government to check distress migration, said the state is conducting various livelihood development programmes for women, youth, and migrant workers who have returned.

"Our efforts have started to make them self-reliant by providing employment in their own areas. Today's mobile migrant resource centre will help curb distressed migration and will make people aware of it," he said.

For this, a toll-free migration resources centre helpline number- 1800-345-7885 has been issued by the government. Migrants can dial this number in any emergency situation, an official said.

"It will support potential migrants and help develop a structured framework for helping migrants and frame sustainable solutions to migration challenges," said Principal Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment Department, Arabinda Kumar Padhee. PTI BBM BBM MNB