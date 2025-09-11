Odisha launches ‘Healthy Diet Campaign’, focus on obesity of rural women

Bhubaneswar, Sep 11 (PTI) Concerned over growing obesity among rural women, the Odisha government in collaboration with UNICEF on Thursday launched a 'Healthy Diet Campaign' to be implemented across more than 74,000 anganwadi centres in the state.

The campaign was formally launched by Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, who also holds the Women and Child Development (WCD) portfolio.

"Obesity among village women is a matter of concern and therefore, I have urged all to use homemade food and avoid junk food. I also mentioned incorporating various local, traditional foods available in our regions, such as mandia (millet), water and green vegetables into our diet," Parida told reporters.

Stating that tribal women are mentally and physically fit for their natural food habits, the deputy chief minister expressed concern over the lack of physical exercise and consumption of junk food by women even in rural areas.

She suggested women to eat seasonal fruits available in their locality and get essential minerals for maintaining a healthy life.

"Food prepared from millet, pakhal (wet rice) and pitha (cake) along with homemade food are the best to keep a woman healthy," Parida said, adding that campaign will be conducted in all angwanwadi centres in rural areas where the women and children are being provided with nutritious food.

Addressing a meeting, WCD department principal secretary Shubha Sharma expressed concern over the habit of eating chips and noodles among anganwadi and schoolchildren in the village.

"We are taking steps to change the eating habits of women and children in rural areas," Sharma said.

WCD director Monisha Banerjee, renowned Odia film actor Sabyasachi Mishra, actresses Archita Sahu and actress Anu Chaudhary, nutrition specialist and senior officer of UNICEF, Saurabh Bhattacharya, officials of the Women and Child Development Department and UNICEF attended the programme. PTI AAM AAM MNB