Odisha launches pre-test for Census 2027 house listing exercise

Bhubaneswar, Nov 17 (PTI) The Directorate of Census Operations, Odisha, on Monday launched a pre-test for the house listing and housing census in four selected areas of the state, officials said.

The exercise will continue till November 30.

Briefing the media, Census Director Nikhil Pavan Kalyan said the first phase of Census of India 2027 is being conducted under the administrative control of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner, Ministry of Home Affairs, in coordination with the state government.

He said the pre-test is being carried out in 20 revenue villages of Tentulikhunti Tahasil in Nabarangpur district, 44 revenue villages of Thakurmunda Tahasil in Mayurbhanj district, and in Ward No. 22 of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation and Ward No. 17 of Cuttack Municipal Corporation from November 10 to 30.

"During this period, enumerators, mostly primary school teachers, will visit households to assign house numbers and collect housing-related information. This is just a test and not the main census exercise. People in the identified areas are requested to cooperate with the enumerators," Kalyan added.

He said a key feature of Census 2027 is the digital data collection system and the self-enumeration portal, which allows households to submit information online.

Each house will also be geo-tagged using a Digital Layout Mapping App to enable faster processing and dissemination of census data, he said.

"Under the direction of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner, India, enumerators will visit households to collect details about the condition of the house, available amenities and other facilities, assets used by the family, along with other related information," Kalyan informed.

Replying a query, he said this is just a preparatory exercise which will help fine-tune the methodologies and tools that will be used during the full-scale census.

The real census work will start after notification, may be in April or May, 2026, he informed. PTI AAM AAM MNB