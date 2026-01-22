Odisha launches Rs 141.50 cr drought mitigation prog to promote climate-resilient agriculture

Bhubaneswar, Jan 22 (PTI) The state government on Thursday signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA) with international research giants for the implementation of the Odisha Agriculture Drought Mitigation Programme (OADMP) to promote climate-resilient farming in vulnerable areas.

The MoA was signed by the Department of Agriculture & Farmers' Empowerment (DA&FE) with International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT), International Rice Research Institute (IRRI), and Central Research Institute of Dryland Agriculture (CRIDA) in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo here at the inaugural session of the Krushi Odisha 2026 conclave.

Signed under the framework of the National Drought Mitigation Project (NDMP), the Rs 141.50 crore initiative represents a paradigm shift from reactive disaster relief to a proactive, science-led resilience model, officials said.

"The project moves beyond temporary aid. We are building a system where science leads the way -- from the farm to the entire value chain," DA&FE Additional Chief Secretary Arabinda Kumar Padhee said.

The MoA aims at total funding of Rs 141.50 crore sourced through the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF) and Odisha government funds.

The project will be implemented immediately in three high-vulnerable blocks -- Komna (Nuapada), Kosagumuda (Nabarangpur), and Raruan (Mayurbhanj) -- reaching 24,000 households directly, with thousands more benefiting through convergence with existing state and central schemes, the officials said.

A real-time digital dashboard will track progress -- from soil moisture level to household income, ensuring total transparency and data-driven scaling, they said.

The programme aims to deliver steadier yields and higher cropping intensity by introducing drought-tolerant seed varieties and distributing water recharge systems maintained by the community.

Furthermore, it will empower self-help groups (SHGs) and farmer producer organisations (FPOs) by improving their access to mechanisation and high-value markets, they further said.

Inaugurating the three-day Krushi Odisha-2026 conclave here, Singh Deo said that six new cold storages will soon be set up in different areas of the state to store vegetables and other perishable commodities.

He said that the government has approved six proposals from different agencies received through the 'Go-Sugam' portal for the establishment of cold storages.

"The cold-storages will be set up cluster-wise. If the government gets two proposals for a single block, we will consider that as well," he said.

While appealing to interested persons and agencies to come forward to set up cold-storages, the deputy chief minister said that private players will get 3 per cent interest subsidy from the state government and another 3 per cent subsidy from the Centre.

The person concerned will have to pay the remaining 3 per cent interest to the bank, he added.

Singh Deo also said that Odisha, which was earlier dependent on centres for food grains, now provides foods to other states. The state's food grain production is much higher than the national average, he said.

Key objectives of Krushi Odisha-2026 include the showcasing of best products, practices, and emerging technologies that drive farm profitability.