Odisha launches survey to select beneficiaries under PM Awas Yojana

Bhubaneswar, Jan 24 (PTI) Setting a target to provide ’pucca’ houses to all in the state, the Odisha government on Friday launched a survey for selecting the beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Gramin (PMAY-G).

Advertisment

Accompanied by Puri MP Sambit Patra, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Minister Rabi Narayan Naik formally launched the survey work from Arjunsinghpur village in Puri district's Pipili block.

The survey will continue for about two months. It will include all the eligible families as per the promises made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide ‘pucca’ houses to all, the minister said.

"The Odisha government today began a survey under the PMAY-G from the land of Lord Jagannath. All the eligible persons will get their desired houses," the minister said.

Advertisment

"It is painful to see that the poorest of the poor families were denied a PMAY house unit during the previous BJD government,” the minister said.

People can apply for a housing unit under the scheme through both online and offline modes, the minister said.

Families with two-wheelers, refrigerators, and landline phones can also be included in the survey.

Advertisment

The family income limit has been increased to Rs 15,000 per month, Naik said, adding that the eligibility criteria for availing the benefits under the scheme have been relaxed.

This apart, individuals who are separated from their families, like father and son or husband and wife, can also be accommodated in the survey.

The people who had applied earlier and are still waiting for allotment of houses, can also apply again, he said.

Advertisment

The minister said the people can forward their application through panchayat or a mobile application.

The government has also removed the application fees to ensure maximum registration among eligible beneficiaries, he said.

Earlier, the minister had informed the Assembly that about 50,963 outstanding applications will be considered in a new survey.

Advertisment

He then that 28.25 lakh households have been approved under the scheme, while around 23 lakh homes have been constructed.

Naik said families, whose houses were damaged in fire mishaps, elephant attacks or other natural disasters, will be covered under the Antyodaya Gruha Yojana.

“If any eligible household is left out during the survey for PMAY-G, it will be included in the Antyodaya Gruha Yojana,” he said.

Advertisment

The Union cabinet, in August 2024, approved the construction of two crore houses under PMAY-Gramin over the next five years, till 2029.

Under the scheme, the assistance is shared between the Centre and the state. PTI AAM SBN AAM SBN