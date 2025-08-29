Odisha: Lawyer sets himself on fire, dies

Bhubaneswar, Aug 29 (PTI) A 46-year-old lawyer died after allegedly setting himself on fire by pouring petrol in Mancheswar area here, police said on Friday.

The incident took place around 10 pm on Thursday when he went to the terrace of his house, locking the door of the staircase, and set himself ablaze, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Deepak Sahu.

According to family members, he was undergoing psychiatric treatment, Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena said.

However, the exact reason behind his death could not be ascertained yet, and more details will emerge after a postmortem examination is conducted, Meena said.

No suicide note was recovered from the spot, he added. PTI AAM RBT