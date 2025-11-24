Odisha leaders condole legendary actor Dharmendra’s death

Bhubaneswar, Nov 24 (PTI) Odisha Governor Hari babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik on Monday condoled the death of veteran actor Dharmendra and said his legacy will continue to inspire generations of artistes and cinema lovers.

Dharmendra died in Mumbai on Monday. He was 89.

Kambhampati in a social media post said, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Dharmendra Deol Ji, legendary actor and former MP. His warmth, humility, and unforgettable roles touched generations and enriched Indian cinema. My heartfelt condolences to his family and admirers. May his noble soul attain sadgati." Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi also expressed his grief over the film icon’s demise and said: "Deeply saddened to learn about the passing of legendary actor Shri Dharmendra ji. He captivated audiences for decades with his versatile performances and charismatic presence. His legacy will continue to inspire generations of artistes and cinema lovers. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and countless admirers. May his noble soul rest in peace. Om Shanti." Leader of Opposition and BJD president Naveen Patnaik also said that he was deeply saddened by the passing away of the veteran actor, marking the end of an unforgettable era in Indian cinema.

"He leaves behind not only a luminous legacy through his iconic films and memorable roles, but also a lifetime of warmth, grace, and inspiration. His demise is an irreplaceable loss to Indian cinema and to all who admired him. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and countless fans. May his noble soul rest in peace," Patnaik posted on X.

Deputy Chief Minister K V Singh Deo said the actor's death marks the end of an era.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of veteran actor Dharmendra ji, fondly remembered as Bollywood’s He-Man and Dharam Paaji. A towering figure of Indian cinema, his unmatched legacy spanning over six decades defined the golden age of mainstream cinema," he said.

"He will forever remain a bonafide legend whose magic continues to live on in the pages of cinema history and in the hearts of millions. Rest in peace, Dharmendra ji. Your artistry and spirit will remain immortal," the deputy CM added.