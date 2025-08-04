Odisha leaders condole Shibu Soren's death, remember him as champion of tribal rights

Bhubaneswar, Aug 4 (PTI) Odisha leaders, including Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, on Monday expressed grief over the demise of former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren and remembered him for his fight for tribal rights.

Shibu Soren, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha founder, died in the morning at the age of 81 while undergoing treatment for kidney-related ailments at a hospital in Delhi. He is the father of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Governor Kambhampati said in a post on X, "Deeply saddened by the demise of Shri Shibu Soren Ji, a veteran leader who championed tribal rights and social justice with unwavering commitment. His legacy will inspire generations. Heartfelt condolences to his family and admirers." CM Majhi said in a post on social media, "Deeply saddened by the passing of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren ji. May Mahaprabhu Jagannath grant peace to his departed soul and strength to the bereaved family. Om Shanti." Deputy Chief Minister K V Singh Deo said he was deeply saddened by the death of Shibu Soren.

"Shibu Soren was a towering voice for tribal rights and regional identity. His legacy will endure in the aspirations he championed and the lives he touched. Om Shanti," he said.

BJD supremo and Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, Naveen Patnaik, said in a post on X, "Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of former #Jharkhand Chief Minister and founder of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha #ShibuSoren." "He was a prominent tribal leader and will be remembered for his dedication to the fight for the rights of the tribal and marginalised people. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family, friends, and followers in the hour of grief. #OmShanti @JmmJharkhand," the former Odisha chief minister added.