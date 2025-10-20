Odisha leaders greet people on Diwali

Bhubaneswar, Oct 20 (PTI) Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik on Monday greeted the people on the occasion of Diwali and Kali Puja.

Kambhampati in a post on X said, "Heartfelt greetings and congratulations to all on the auspicious occasion of the sacred #Deepavali. Deepavali is a symbol of the victory of light over darkness and of righteousness over evil. On this sacred occasion, I pray for the happiness, peace, and prosperity of all. Happy Deepavali..." In another message, the governor said, "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all on the auspicious occasion of #KaliPuja. May Mother Kali's boundless grace fill the lives of the people of Odisha with happiness, peace, and prosperity..." The CM in a social media post said, "My heartfelt greetings and congratulations to all on the occasion of Diwali, the festival of joy and light. May Diwali fill your lives with the light of knowledge and bring happiness, peace, and prosperity; this is my prayer to the Mother." Leader of Opposition and BJD president Naveen Patnaik, in video messages, greeted the people of Odisha. In a separate message to the people of Nuapada, Patnaik said he will soon visit their place.

"I am conveying my best wishes to everyone on the occasion of Diwali, the festival of lights. May this occasion of joy and jubilation fill everyone's life with happiness and prosperity. #HappyDiwali," Patnaik said.

Homes, shops, markets and streets have been decorated with rows of illuminated diyas, colourful rangolis and lights for Diwali.

The state government has announced two days of holidays on October 20 and 21 for Diwali.

The Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) has issued a set of guidelines allowing the bursting of firecrackers only between 7 pm and 9 pm. Firecrackers emitting sound levels above 125 decibels have been completely banned, an official said.

The OSPCB has prohibited the use of firecrackers in parks, silence zones and within 100 metres of hospitals, educational institutions, religious places and courts. Only green crackers certified by regulatory authorities are allowed, and these must be used strictly in open spaces, it said. PTI AAM AAM RG