Odisha: Leopard skin seized, one arrested

Bhubaneswar, Feb 12 (PTI) One person was arrested and a leopard skin seized from his possession in Odisha's Kandhamal district on Monday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Special Task Force of Odisha Police and forest officials conducted a raid at Daringbadi Ghati in Daringbadi police station area.

A leopard skin and a country-made pistol were seized from the person, identified as 35-year-old Gheneswar Pradhan, an STF officer said.

A case was registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act, 1959 and Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, he said, adding further investigation is underway. PTI BBM BBM ACD