Odisha: Leopard skins seized, two arrested

NewsDrum Desk
08 Nov 2023

Bhubaneswar, Nov 8 (PTI) Two persons were arrested and two leopard skins were seized from their possession in Odisha's Rayagada district, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, sleuths of the Special Task Force of the police's Crime Branch conducted a raid at Tamparbiduni Chhak in Chandili police station area on Tuesday and made the arrests and seizures, a police officer said.

A case has been registered and the skins will be sent to the Wildlife Institute at Dehradun for further examination, he said, adding further investigation is underway. PTI AAM AAM ACD

