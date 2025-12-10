Odisha: Leopard, trapped in snare laid by poachers, succumbs to injuries

Bhubaneswar, Dec 10 (PTI) A leopard, which was trapped in a snare allegedly laid by poachers, succumbed to injuries during treatment in Odisha’s Angul district, an official said on Wednesday.

Locals had first spotted the leopard trapped near Kusumchankragarh reserve forest area in the Angul division on Tuesday.

“The male leopard of around six years was rescued in a very weak condition and shifted to the nearby Kulasingha nursery. Due to internal bleeding, the animal could not be revived and died after some hours,” said Nitish Kumar, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Angul.

A post-mortem examination was conducted in the presence of senior forest officials, as per protocol, he said.

As per preliminary investigation, the leopard was trapped in a snare laid by poachers to hunt wild boars, Kumar said, adding, “We will arrest the persons involved soon.” PTI BBM RBT