Odisha likely to release 4th phase of Subhadra Yojana money in Jan: Deputy CM

Bhubaneswar, Dec 21 (PTI) Odisha deputy chief minister Pravati Parida on Saturday said over 20 lakh women are likely to receive the first installment of the Subhadra Yojana in January 2025.

The state government had earlier postponed the release of the fourth phase of the first installment of the yojana, scheduled on December 25.

Under the scheme, each beneficiary will receive Rs 50,000 over five years, with Rs 10,000 disbursed in two installments annually.

Parida explained that the delay in disbursement is due to the ongoing verification process, which has been hindered by issues like land disputes.

The government has set a deadline of December 30 to complete the verification process, after which the funds will be released in January if all is in order, she said.

During her visit to the Bonda hills in Malkangiri district, Parida mentioned that over 12,000 women from the PVTG community had applied for the scheme, and 9,000 had already received the first installment, with 3,000 still waiting.

The third phase of the scheme saw the disbursement of funds to 20 lakh women on November 24. By the end of the third phase, 80 lakh women had benefited from the Subhadra Yojana, which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday, September 17, 2023.

The scheme is designed to provide eligible women aged 21 to 60 years with Rs 50,000 over five years, from 2024-25 to 2028-29. PTI AAM AAM MNB