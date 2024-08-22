Odisha liquor case: Govt accepts BJD’s probe demand, to demolish illegal joints

Bhubaneswar/Berhampur, Aug 22 (PTI) Accepting the opposition BJD’s demand for a revenue divisional commissioner (RDC) probe into the liquor-related deaths in Ganjam district, Odisha’s Excise Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said on Thursday the government would demolish all the identified 217 illegal country liquor joints across the state.

“We have identified the existence of 217 illegal liquor joints and all of them would be demolished by using bulldozers,” Harichandan said.

Harichandan is in the eye of the storm after the opposition BJD demanded his resignation in the wake of the liquor death cases at Chikiti in Ganjam district where two people died, while 13 others are undergoing treatment at the MKCG Medical College Hospital in Berhampur.

The liquor death issue was raised in the Odisha Assembly for two consecutive days where the BJD came down heavily on the state government for failing to check the spread of illegal country liquor joints.

The proceedings of the assembly were disrupted due to a din over the issue on Wednesday and Thursday.

The state government is committed to stopping all the illegal country liquor joints, Harichandan said.

He visited the MKCG Medical College Hospital in Berhampur and met the injured persons on Thursday.

“The chief minister has announced that all the injured persons will get treatment for free,” he said, asking the authorities to do their best to save their lives.

Responding to the BJD’s demand, the minister said: "The chief minister will soon issue an order for a revenue divisional commissioner (RDC) probe into the liquor deaths in Ganjam district." He said the RDC would submit the report to the government within two months.

He also said the state has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against illicit liquor and directed the officials to keep strict vigil and conduct raids on illegal liquor manufacturing units and shops across the state.

The minister informed that the state government has suspended Berhampur Excise Inspector Ramesh Chandra Mohanty and Sub-Inspector Prasanna Kumar Dhali, he said adding that Berhampur Excise Superintendent Pradeep Panigrahi has been transferred from his present place of posting.

The minister said he also sought a detailed report on the incident from the department and instructed principal secretary Sushil Kumar Lohani and excise commissioner Narasingha Bhola to beef up enforcement against illicit liquor trade across the state.

Meanwhile, a fact-finding team of opposition BJD headed by former excise minister Niranjan Pujari and former minister Usha Devi visited the liquor tragedy place and met the family members of two deceased persons besides meeting the injured persons in hospital.

“We have also inquired about the treatment of the patients with the concerned doctors and superintendent of medical college and hospital,” said Ramesh Chandra Chyaupatnaik, former MLA (Berhampur), who is also a member of the fact-finding team.

During their visit to the deceased families, Usha Devi donated Rs 1 lakh each to the families of the deceased as assistance to conduct their death rituals.

Nearly 20 people from Moundpur, Jenasahi and Karabalua villages of Chikiti block fell ill after consuming country liquor from a local unlicensed shop on Monday evening.

They were initially admitted to Chikiti Community Health Centre (CHC) and 15 among them were later shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital as their condition deteriorated.

While two died, 13 others are under treatment at the medical college and hospital.

The state excise department, with the help of officials of the forest department and police, so far arrested eight people, including a woman, and manufacturer, Surendra Mallick, of the Khemundi area.

The local people alleged that the liquor was illicitly brewed in a forest near Bhalughai and sold in the nearby areas.

Bootleggers mix pesticides and even battery powder with the spurious liquor, they alleged.

The excise department launched a seven-day drive starting Tuesday to check the sale of illicit liquor across the state.

A total of 203 cases were registered, and 117 people were arrested from different districts between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning for allegedly manufacturing and selling country liquor without licenses. PTI COR AAM SBN AAM SBN