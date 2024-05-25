Odisha logs 7.43 pc voter turnout till 9 am in 6 LS seats, 42 assembly segments

Bhubaneswar, May 25 (PTI) Odisha recorded around 7.43 per cent voter turnout till 9 am in six Lok Sabha constituencies and 42 assembly segments on Saturday, officials said.

Voting started at 7 am in Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and Puri parliamentary constituencies along with 42 assembly segments within the jurisdiction of these Lok Sabha seats.

The Lok Sabha and assembly elections are being held simultaneously in Odisha.

Odisha's Chief Electoral Officer N B Dhal said voting has been peaceful so far in the 10,581 polling stations, barring some reports of EVM glitches.

Till 9 am, around 7.43 per cent of the over 94.48 lakh electorate exercised their franchise, officials said.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik walked to the Aerodrum Upper Primary School near his residence in Bhubaneswar to cast his vote. “We will form a stable government in the state,” he told reporters.

Senior BJD leader V K Pandian also cast his vote by going to the polling booth in an auto-rickshaw. PTI AAM RBT