Odisha: Mahanadi river in spate, likely to inundate low-lying areas in 2 districts

Bhubaneswar, Sep 8 (PTI) The Odisha government on Monday said some low-lying areas in the Mahanadi delta region of Puri and Jagtsinghpur are likely to be inundated, as the river is in spate.
Claiming that there was no flood threat in any part of the state, Engineer-in-Chief, Water Resources Department, Chandrasekhar Padhi, said the flow of around 5 lakh cusec water in river Mahanadi at Munadali near Cuttack could cause some impact in the delta region.
He, however, said the water level of the Mahanadi at Mundali is gradually receding – it was 6.26 lakh cusecs on Sunday, which reduced to 4.58 lakh cusecs on Monday.
Padhi said the district authorities have been informed about the current situation in river Mahanadi.
A report from Jagatsinghpur said that around 50 families of Tirtol area have been shifted to safer places, as flood water entered their villages in the low-lying areas.
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday that heavy to very heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is likely to continue in many parts of Odisha till September 13.
“Rainfall of varied intensity will continue in view of a cyclonic circulation over northwest Bay of Bengal & adjoining west central Bay of Bengal off south Odisha & north Andhra Pradesh,” Director of Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, Manorama Mohanty, said.
The weather office forecast thunderstorms with lightning and gusty surface winds reaching 30-40 kmph at one or two places over the north and southern regions of the state. PTI AAM RBT