Odisha: Man alleges torture by police, probe ordered

Bhubaneswar, Aug 6 (PTI) A man on Wednesday alleged he was subjected to "third-degree torture" at Biridi police station in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district, prompting the authorities to order an investigation.

The man was identified as Partha Sarathi Das, a resident of Balia area.

Speaking to reporters, Sarathi said that the alleged incident took place on July 25 during a scheduled review meeting at the Biridi block office, which was supposed to be chaired by BJD MLA Ramakant Bhoi.

However, the meeting did not take place, reportedly due to the unavailability of the MLA, because of which a clash erupted between two groups at the venue, he said.

"Following the group clash, the police picked me up from the block office and took me to Biridi police station, where they stripped me and physically assaulted me," Sarathi alleged.

He alleged that he was beaten up and threatened by the police.

Sarathi claimed he has been undergoing treatment since then.

He claimed he had lodged a formal complaint with the Jagatsinghpur superintendent of police (SP) on August 3 and also moved the Odisha Human Rights Commission.

However, Jagatsinghpur SP Bhawani Sankar Udgata said he came to know about the alleged incident on Wednesday from the media and ordered an inquiry.

"No one had earlier made any such allegation. I came to know about the incident from media reports today. I have formed a team led by an additional SP rank officer to probe the matter," the SP said.

He said the police will examine the CCTV footage and other evidence. If the police officers are found guilty, action will be taken against them as per the law, Udgata said. PTI BBM BBM ACD