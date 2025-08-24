Odisha man arrested for conducting delivery without medical degree, causing two deaths

Berhampur (Odisha), Aug 24 (PTI) The proprietor of a nursing home in Odisha’s Ganjam district was arrested on Sunday for allegedly conducting a delivery without holding any medical qualification, which resulted in the death of both the mother and her newborn, police said.

According to police, Mangulu Charan Pradhan (35) of Dengausta in the district, along with two ANMs, conducted the botched up delivery of the woman in the nursing home on May 11 in the absence of any registered medical practitioner.

Digapahandi police station inspector in-charge Prasant Kumar Patra said Pradhan was arrested from his village following a complaint by the deceased’s husband Babu Nayak of Korakhandi.

Both the ANMs, Madhusmita Pattanayak and Pramodini Gamango, were arrested on May 19 and August 10, respectively, for their alleged involvement in the incident, police said.

Police said the nursing home had misled the family, assuring them it had all necessary facilities for a safe delivery.

Based on this assurance, Roji Nayak, who was in labour, was admitted on May 11.

"After four hours of labour, the delivery was conducted by the accused without any qualified doctor present. The newborn was declared dead shortly after birth, and Roji herself died en route to MKCG Medical College and Hospital," a police officer said. PTI COR BBM BBM MNB