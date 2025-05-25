Odisha: Man arrested for defrauding investor with promise of 7 pc monthly return

Bhubaneswar, May 25 (PTI) A 34-year-old man was arrested in Odisha's Balasore district on Sunday for allegedly duping an investor by promising him a regular return on his investment, but failing to pay it, police said.

Pramod Kumar Mahinti was arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged at the Cyber police station in Bhubaneswar on May 7, they said.

Mahinti had promised 7 per cent monthly interest to the victim, who had invested Rs 12 lakh with him. But he failed to pay the promised return or refund the money invested, police said.

It was also alleged that he had allegedly cheated other individuals as well, and an investigation was underway to unearth it, they said. PTI BBM BBM SOM