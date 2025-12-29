Odisha: Man arrested for forcing passengers to chant slogans, show Aadhaar at Balasore station

Balasore (Odisha) Dec 29 (PTI) The Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested a man on charges of assaulting passengers and allegedly forcing them to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' and show their Aadhaar cards at Odisha’s Balasore railway station, officials said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday night when some passengers, who claimed to be migrant workers, were sleeping in the waiting hall, police said.

A video purportedly showing some miscreants waking up passengers, demanding Aadhaar cards and forcing them to chant slogans circulated widely on social media.

PTI, however, could not independently verify the video.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel reached the spot and arrested one of the accused and handed him over to the GRP.

The youth has been identified as Sagar Jena of Gandarda village within Sadar police station limits, a railway police official said.

He said other associates have been identified and will be arrested soon.

A case under BNS 126/196/115(2),351(2) has been registered and investigation is underway, police added.

Taking to X, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Charan Das said, "The assault on migrant workers at Balasore Railway Station, forcing Aadhaar checks and slogan chanting is the direct result of BJP’s divisive politics. We strongly condemn this incident and demand strict action. Odisha will not tolerate politics driven by fear and communal hatred." PTI COR AAM AAM MNB