Odisha: Man arrested for posting morphed obscene photos of woman on social media

Jajpur (Odisha), Nov 6 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was arrested in Odisha's Jajpur district for allegedly creating multiple fake social media accounts of a woman and uploading her morphed obscene pictures and posting derogatory remarks about her, police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Santosh Kumar Sahoo, a resident of Narasinghpur village, they said.

Sahoo allegedly created the fake profiles to take revenge against a 25-year-old woman from Dharmasala area in the district after she severed her relationship with him.

Sahoo was arrested after the woman filed a complaint with Dharmasala police station on Monday in connection with the incident.

In her complaint, she alleged that someone had created multiple fake accounts in her name on social media platforms and uploaded her morphed pictures and posted obscene and vulgar messages about her on them.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case under sections of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and IT Act and started an investigation into it.

During the investigation, the police obtained details and IP address used to operate the fake accounts. On the basis of the information, the location of the mobile phone used to operate the accounts was traced to Sahoo, who was later apprehended, a police officer said.

During interrogation, Sahoo revealed that he had become friends with the woman through a social media platform around two years ago and they spoke over the phone.

Later their friendship turned into a love relationship and they used to connect over social media. However, the woman severed her relationship with him last month and even did not receive his calls which prompted him to take revenge on her, the officer said.

"To avenge the break-up, he downloaded the victim's pictures from her social media account profiles, created fake accounts in her name and uploaded the morphed images with obscene and vulgar messages against her on them," said Dharmasala inspector-in-charge T K Nayak said.

Obscene messages and photographs of the victim were also sent by the accused to many others from the fake accounts, he added.