Odisha: Man arrested for raping, looting woman

Phulbani (Odisha), Jul 4 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly raping and looting a woman in Odisha's Kandhamal district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Raikia area when the woman was returning to her in-laws' village from her maternal place on June 29.

"Finding her alone, the accused dragged her to a nearby bush and raped her. When she resisted, he hit her head with a rock following which she became unconscious. The accused then fled the spot with some valuables," G Udayagiri Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Bijay Kumar Bisi said.

The accused was nabbed on Wednesday and three gold necklaces, a pair of gold earrings and Rs 1,100 in cash were seized from a cloth merchant, to whom he had sold the stolen items, he added.

The woman has been admitted to a hospital in Phulbani and her condition is improving, the officer added.