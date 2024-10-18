Odisha: Man arrested for 'sexually exploiting' minor daughter

Rourkela, Oct 18 (PTI) The Odisha Police on Friday arrested a man on the charge of “sexually exploiting” his minor daughter in Rourkela city.

The accused has been booked under sections of the BNS and the POCSO Act.

He was sent to jail after his bail was rejected by a court, they said.

According to the police complaint, the accused was sexually abusing his 13-year-old daughter since one year.

Her elder sister and uncle had lodged a complaint at Sector-15 police station, following which the accused was arrested. PTI CORR AAM RBT