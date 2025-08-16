Odisha man burnt alive by family over land feud; father, stepmother, stepbrother arrested

Bhubaneswar, Aug 16 (PTI) Initial reports of a self-immolation bid by a 42-year-old man in Odisha's Khurda district has allegedly turned out to be a case of a cold-blooded murder, with police arresting three members of the victim’s family on Saturday.

The deceased, identified as Jyotiranjan Mathia of Saripur village under Balianta police station limits, succumbed to burn injuries at AIIMS Bhubaneswar a day after being admitted, police added.

According to the FIR filed by his wife Bijayalaxmi Behera, Jyotiranjan’s father, stepmother, and stepbrother — along with others — allegedly poured petrol on him and set him ablaze on Friday.

The motive is believed to be a longstanding family property dispute, police said.

Jyotiranjan was initially taken to Athantar community health centre and later referred to Capital Hospital here before being admitted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

"The victim’s dying declaration, recorded through audio and videography, also confirmed that the family members poured petrol and set him on fire. A case has been registered," Assistant Commissioner of Police (Zone 4), Abhimanyu Nayak, told reporters here.

"Prima facie evidence indicated that it was not self-immolation but a murder over land dispute. The post-mortem examination report will further strengthen the investigation," Nayak said.

The accused were identified as Jyotiranjan’s father Surendranath Mathia (74), stepmother Pravati Mathia (57), and stepbrother Prasant Kumar Mathia (34).

Bijayalaxmi alleged that Pravati was also torturing her. The dispute aggravated after her father-in-law denied her husband a share in the property. PTI AAM AAM MNB