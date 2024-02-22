Odisha: Man detained for hurling tomato at BJD leader Pandian

Berhampur (Odisha), Feb 22 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was detained for allegedly hurling a tomato at BJD leader VK Pandian during a programme in Odisha's Ganjam district on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place in Belaguntha area where Pandian, also the 5T (transformation) and Nabin Odisha chairman, attended the 'Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha' (Our Odisha, New Odisha) programme as the chief guest.

The tomato, however, missed Pandian and the man was nabbed by BJD supporters. The police personnel present at the spot rescued him as he was about to be thrashed by party workers.

The man, identified as Anil Kumar Mallick, a resident of Biripur in Gangapur area, was detained by the police and the programme continued as per the schedule.

Pandian, while speaking at the meeting, said, "You can throw eggs, tomatoes or ink at me or even fire bullets, but it would not stop me from meeting and serving the people of Odisha." Earlier, Pandian, a bureaucrat-turned-politician had faced black flag protests and also an ink attack.

A person in Puri district in August last year had hurled ink at Pandian when he was serving as the secretary (5T) to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Pandian opted for voluntary retirement from service in October and joined the BJD. PTI COR AAM BBM AAM ACD