Odisha: Man dies after taking part in physical test for home guard recruitment

Bhubaneswar, Aug 8 (PTI) A 40-year-old man died after taking part in a physical test for recruitment of home guards in Odisha’s Khurda district on Friday, police said.

The deceased, Emadul Haque from Keranga area, felt unwell soon after participating in the 1,600-metre running test at the district headquarters in Khurda, they said.

“He was rushed to the Khurda district headquarters hospital and later shifted to another hospital in Bhubaneswar, as his health condition deteriorated. The aspirant later died at the medical facility,” a police officer said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and an investigation is underway, he added. PTI BBM RBT