Odisha man fleeing to Chhattisgarh after stealing from Gujarat temple held in Nagpur

Nagpur, Apr 13 (PTI) A man who was fleeing to Chhattisgarh after allegedly committing theft in an ISKCON temple in Vadodara in Gujarat was nabbed on Saturday in Nagpur, a police official said.

Advertisment

Gold and silver items worth Rs 32 lakh were seized from Antaryami Prema Das (51), who hails from Balipada village in Odisha's Ganjam district, the official added.

"The theft in the ISKCON temple in Gujarat took place on April 11. Das was fleeing to Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh when we were alerted by Gujarat police. We managed to trace him to a bus here," the Wadi police station official said.

He is a history-sheeter and has theft cases against his name in Ganeshpeth and Tehsil police stations in Nagpur district, the official informed. PTI COR BNM