Odisha: Man found dead in Balasore hotel, companions missing

Balasore, Dec 27 (PTI) A 23-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a hotel in Odisha's Balasore district, police said on Saturday.

The deceased, Akash Mahanta of Mayurbhanj district, had checked into the hotel along with a man and a woman around 9 pm on Thursday, they said.

They had told the hotel receptionist that they were visiting Balasore to appear in a job interview.

Around 3 pm on Friday, a hotel staffer found the door of the room slightly open and Akash lying unconscious on the bed. The man and the woman, who were accompanying him, had gone missing, police said.

A case was registered based on a complaint filed by Mahanta's wife, said Biranchi Sahu, the inspector-in-charge of the Sahadevkhunta police station.

An investigation has also been started, he said.

"Based on CCTV footage, a man has been detained, and his interrogation is underway," he added.

Police said liquor bottles were found in the room, and blood was also seen on Mahanta's face.