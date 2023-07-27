Odisha man found dead in canal in West Bengal's Jhargram

Jhargram/Bankura, Jul 27 (PTI) A 33-year-old man from Odisha was found dead in a canal in West Bengal's Jhargram district on Thursday, police said.

The body was first spotted by locals who went to Jhatiyara canal in Gopiballavpur police station area for bathing. The area is near West Bengal's border with Odisha, they said.

Police later recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem examination. The deceased was identified as Rasanan Dandapat, a resident of Kathsirsi village in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district.

Police said an investigation into the death is underway.

In the neighbouring Bankura district, an elderly man was found dead in a forest in Gangajalghati police station area, police said.

The identity of the man whose body was found in Hashpahari forest is yet to be established, they said.

The body was sent to the Bankura Sammilani Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination, and an investigation was started, they added. PTI CORR SOM SOM