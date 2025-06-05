Odisha: Man gets 10-yr RI for raping minor

Bhubaneswar, Jun 5 (PTI) A POCSO court here on Thursday sentenced a man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a girl in 2022, an official said.

Saroj Kumar Sahoo, Ad hoc Additional Sessions Judge, POCSO court, Bhubaneswar, also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the convict, Sanatan Nayak, said Special Public Prosecutor Rajib Sasmal.

The court directed the District Legal Services Authority, Khurda, to pay Rs 4 lakh as compensation to the survivor, who was 15 years old at the time of the incident, he said.

The court pronounced the judgment after examining 11 witnesses and 57 documents, Sasmal said.

According to the prosecution, the convict kidnapped the girl on March 12, 2022 in the evening hours from her house.

Acting on a complaint lodged by her family at Airport police station here, the police rescued the survivor and arrested Nayak and booked him under sections of IPC and POCSO Act. PTI BBM BBM ACD