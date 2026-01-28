Odisha: Man gets 20 years' rigorous imprisonment for raping elderly woman

Baripada, Jan 28 (PTI) A POCSO court in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district on Wednesday sentenced a man to 20 years’ rigorous imprisonment for raping a 63-year-old woman in 2022.

POCSO Court Judge Santosh Kumar Nayak also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict, said Special Public Prosecutor Manaranjan Pattnaik.

The court also directed the District Legal Services Authority to pay Rs 2 lakh to the victim as compensation, he said.

On September 2, 2022, when the woman was returning to her house in Morada police station area after attending a funeral ceremony, the convict dragged her to a nearby bush and raped her, police said.

The woman had subsequently lodged a complaint at Morada Police Station. PTI CORR BBM RBT