Odisha: Man gets 20 years' rigorous imprisonment for raping minor

Kendrapara (Odisha), Aug 8 (PTI) The Special POCSO court in Odisha's Kendrapara on Friday sentenced a 19-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment after convicting him of raping a 13-year-old girl a year ago.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on convict Ananda Nayak, and in case of non-payment, his sentence will be extended by one year, prosecution counsel Manoj Kumar Sahu said.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on convict Ananda Nayak and failure to pay the amount would result in his sentence being increased by a year, prosecution counsel Manoj Kumar Sahu said.

The survivor, a class 7 student, was kidnapped by the convict while she was returning home from school and raped.

Police arrested the accused on November 27, 2024.

Special POCSO court judge Pragyan Paramita Roul convicted Nayak under Section 6 of the POCSO Act and relevant sections of BNS based on the deposition of 11 witnesses, including the girl, and medical reports, Sahu added. PTI COR AAM AAM MNB