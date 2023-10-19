Odisha man gets 20-yr rigorous imprisonment for kidnapping, raping girl

Balasore (Odisha) Oct 19 (PTI) A Special POCSO court in Odisha's Balasore district on Thursday sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for kidnapping and raping a girl.

Advertisment

The court of judge Ranjan Kumar Sutar also slapped a fine of Rs 5,000 on the convict, and failure to pay the amount will attract an additional jail term of two years.

The 15-year-old survivor's father had lodged an FIR with the police in September last year accusing the man of kidnapping and raping his daughter, Special Public Prosecutor Pranab Panda said.

He was later arrested and booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act.

The court also ordered the District Legal Services Authority to provide Rs 4 lakh as compensation to the survivor. PTI COR AAM AAM ACD