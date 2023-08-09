Odisha man gets death sentence for triple murder

Sambalpur (Odisha), Aug 9 (PTI) A court in Odisha's Sambalpur district on Wednesday awarded capital punishment to a 50-year-old man for killing three members of a family in 2020 over a property dispute.

Advertisment

Additional District and Sessions Judge Court, Kuchinda also sentenced the man's 28-year-old son to life imprisonment in connection with the triple murder.

The incident took place in Lapada village under the Mahulpali Police Station limits in October 2020.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh on each convict.

Advertisment

“While pronouncing the judgment, Additional Sessions Court Judge Rajkishore Lenka said death sentence is awarded in the rarest of the rare cases and this is one such case,” Additional public prosecutor Rabindra Naik stated.

Pirabati Behera, aged 55, her daughter Sabitri Sahu (35) and son-in-law Gridhari Sahu (41) were killed by convicts Naveen Dehury and his son Hemanand over a land dispute.

The father and son were arrested after villagers informed the police about the triple murder.

The Killing of Sabitri and her husband Giridhari left their son and daughter orphaned and the fine amount will be given as compensation to the two minors, the additional public prosecutor said. PTI COR AAM AAM BDC