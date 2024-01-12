Odisha: Man gets life imprisonment for killing wife

Baripada (Odisha), Jan 12 (PTI) A court in Odisha's Rairangpur on Friday sentenced a man to life in jail for killing his wife three years ago.

Rairangpur additional district and sessions judge Deepak Kumar also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on convict Ramjit Tudu (55), according to Pankaj Kumar Das, the additional public prosecutor.

The judgment was based on statements of 21 witnesses and a medical report, said Das.

On October 29, 2021, following a sudden quarrel, Tudu killed his wife Asmat Tudu (50) with a bamboo stick in Mohubhandar village under Bisoi police station in Mayurbhanj district, police said. PTI COR AAM AAM MNB