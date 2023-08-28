Odisha: Man gets life term for murder

Baripada (Odisha), Aug 28 (PTI) A local court in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district on Monday sentenced a man to life imprisonment, after he was convicted in a 2022 murder case.

Rairangpur Additional District and Sessions Judge, Deepak Kumar, held 21-year old Shyama Kisku guilty in the murder of Natha Naik (30).

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the convict, said Additional Public Prosecutor Pankaj Kumar Das.

Kisku had axed Nath to death on July 29, 2022 over a quarrel in Kusumi village under Badampahad Police Station limits.

The judgment was based on the statement of 14 witnesses and medical reports, Das said. PTI CORR AAM RBT